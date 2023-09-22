Aging & Style
Over 250,000 expected at 92nd Annual Plaza Art Fair

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Get ready to pack the Plaza, this weekend more than 250,000 people will make their way downtown for the 92nd annual Plaza Art Fair.

The fair will showcase 240 artists, three music stages, and 20 restaurant booths spread out over nine blocks. Organizers said the event celebrates art while unofficially welcoming the fall season to Kansas City.

Schedule

Friday, September 22: 5 pm — 10 pm

Saturday, September 23: 10 am — 10 pm

Sunday, September 24: 11 am — 5 pm

You can find the live music schedule here.

Road Closures

- Nichols Road between Pennsylvania and Wyandotte

- Ward Parkway between Pennsylvania and Central Street

- Broadway between 47th Street and Ward Parkway

- Central Street between Nichols and Ward Parkway

Parking

All Country Club Plaza parking garages will be open and free of charge. Bike parking is available at Granada, Valencia, and Central garages. You can find a parking map here.

Handicap parking is available at all plaza garages. There will be an accessibility hour from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday for anyone with mobility concerns.

If weather is of concern, you can get the latest weather updates sent to your phone. Download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

