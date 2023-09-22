Man hospitalized after apartment fire in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An apartment fire at a four-story apartment building sent a man to the hospital Thursday night in critical condition.

The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department said it responded to an apartment fire in the 2700 block of Linwood Boulevard at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Crews reported smoke showing from the first floor of the apartment building.

KCFD said the person who called 911 reported a trapped occupant in a first-floor apartment. Crews found a victim and removed him.

The Fire Department said the victim, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition from smoke inhalation and burns.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to a single apartment building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. KCFD said Bomb and Arson units were requested, but no other injuries have been reported.

