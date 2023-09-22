Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man hospitalized after apartment fire in KCMO

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An apartment fire at a four-story apartment building sent a man to the hospital Thursday night in critical condition.

The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department said it responded to an apartment fire in the 2700 block of Linwood Boulevard at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Crews reported smoke showing from the first floor of the apartment building.

KCFD said the person who called 911 reported a trapped occupant in a first-floor apartment. Crews found a victim and removed him.

The Fire Department said the victim, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition from smoke inhalation and burns.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to a single apartment building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. KCFD said Bomb and Arson units were requested, but no other injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
A Kindle
How to get thousands of free eBooks on ‘Stuff Your Kindle Days’

Latest News

Lee’s Summit man sentenced in $1m extortion scheme
The Valdez family has a nearly century-long legacy built in Johnson County, Kansas.
Mexican-American family has nearly 100-year-old roots in Johnson County
Mexican-American family has nearly 100-year-old roots in Johnson County
Middleweight champ Johnny Eblen is in the Bellator MMA 299 main event against Fabian Edwards.
Former Park Hill, Mizzou wrestling star confident heading into Bellator 299 bout in Dublin