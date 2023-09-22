KCKPS announces additional security measures for district sporting events

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Additional security enhancements and new procedures will be in place Friday at athletic events for Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools.

Friday, KCKPS said new bag guidelines and procedures for increased law enforcement and security inside and outside of district athletic venues.

The measures come after a shooting took place just outside the ticket gate at a Wyandotte High School football game on Friday, Sept. 15.

“The district will collaborate with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department and the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office to provide additional layers of support at the games,” KCKPS said Friday.

A few games in the district have also been rescheduled to start at 5 p.m. this Friday, including the game between Sumner and Wyandotte.

KCKPS said the follow bag requirements have been implemented to help with safe entry into stadiums:

No bags larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ will be allowed. Exceptions will be made for medical purposes and diaper bags that accompany young children after proper inspection.

All items need to be easily visible.

No backpacks will be allowed.

The use of clear bags is highly recommended.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.