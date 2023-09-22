Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCKPS announces additional security measures for district sporting events

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools
Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools(Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Additional security enhancements and new procedures will be in place Friday at athletic events for Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools.

Friday, KCKPS said new bag guidelines and procedures for increased law enforcement and security inside and outside of district athletic venues.

The measures come after a shooting took place just outside the ticket gate at a Wyandotte High School football game on Friday, Sept. 15.

“The district will collaborate with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department and the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office to provide additional layers of support at the games,” KCKPS said Friday.

A few games in the district have also been rescheduled to start at 5 p.m. this Friday, including the game between Sumner and Wyandotte.

KCKPS said the follow bag requirements have been implemented to help with safe entry into stadiums:

  • No bags larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ will be allowed. Exceptions will be made for medical purposes and diaper bags that accompany young children after proper inspection.
  • All items need to be easily visible.
  • No backpacks will be allowed.
  • The use of clear bags is highly recommended.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has warning for former Chiefs teammates
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder in strangulation of shoplifting suspect
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday’s calm before the storm as severe weather activity threatens in the next 24 hours

Latest News

KCTV5 issues First Warn Weather Day due to risk of severe weather Saturday
FIRST WARN WEATHER DAY: Saturday to bring chance of hail and strong wind
KCTV5 issues First Warn Weather Day due to risk of severe weather Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Lawrence Police Department introduces it's new Patrol Support Dog named Taz.
Lawrence police introduce newest member of department
State required physical inspections for property tax increases, author of legislation explains intent