Kansas City’s haunted houses open ahead of Halloween

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s time to get spooked out of your skin.

Kansas City’s infamous haunted houses are open ahead of Halloween.

The haunted houses are located in the West Bottoms, near the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City. Missouri. Creators say there is something for everyone who enjoys being scared, either a little or a lot.

Macabre Cinema Haunted House

Address: Macabre Cinema: 1222 W. 12th, Kansas City, MO 64101

Tickets: Single tickets start at $35 and discounts available with combo ticket purchase or triple haunt purchase. Tickets and times available at MacabreCinema.com.

ALSO READ: Mountain lion spotted in Missouri

Theme: Where the Silver Screen’s Nightmares Become Reality

This is the cinema nightmares are made of, according to its creators. Step into an abandoned theater and walk from screen to screen as slasher horror icons come to life.

You’ll find yourself walking through real horror film sets set up on four floors of terror.

Beast Haunted House

Address: 1401 W. 13th, Suite B, Kansas City, MO 64102

Tickets: Single tickets start at $35 and discounts available with combo ticket purchase or triple haunt purchase and are available online. Times and dates are also listed online.

ALSO READ: Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has warning for former Chiefs teammates

Theme: The Beast is created by the makers of America’s oldest haunt. It involves heart-pounding scares as visitors are transported through a time warp into a nightmare. Visitors will also include witch trials, voodoo, and the reign of Jack the Ripper. The creators promise that the sets are so immersive that visitors will be engulfed in the horrors.

Edge of Hell

Address: 1300 W. 12th St., Kansas City, MO 64101

Tickets: Single tickets start at $35 and discounts available with combo ticket purchase or triple haunt purchase and are available online. Times and dates are also listed online.

Theme: Spiral into Depths of Hell’s 49th Season Fear and Phobias as you embark on the Halloween ritual at the Edge of Hell. It’s been a staple in Kansas City for 49 seasons.

Transverse twisted pathways and treacherous caves, slithering snake pits and crypts. The creators say a showdown with the devil awaits a five-story spiral into the depths of hell.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.