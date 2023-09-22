Aging & Style
Johnson County man pleads guilty to aggravated indecent liberties

Jake Ruthrauff
Jake Ruthrauff(Johnson County Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Johnson County man has taken a plea deal over charges connected with child sex crimes that happened over Christmas in 2020.

Court documents stated Jake Ruthrauff had a warrant issued for his arrest for aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14 years old.

The document alleges the crimes happened between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day of 2020.

Ruthrauff pleaded guilty on Wednesday ahead of a scheduled trial next week. He will be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2024.

According to the plea agreement, both the prosecution and defense will recommend a sentence of 60 months.

