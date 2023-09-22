Aging & Style
InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday’s calm before the storm as severe weather activity threatens in the next 24 hours

Latest News

Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Olathe North High School football
Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Olathe North High School football
The Plaza Art runs Friday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m-10 p.m. and Sunday from...
Over 250,000 expected at 92nd Annual Plaza Art Fair
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Some severe storms Friday morning, Saturday night
