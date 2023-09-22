Aging & Style
Friday night lights: Matchups and scores for KC high school football Sept. 22

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’ve got more metro football Friday night. Check below for scores from both sides of the state line.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Olathe North Eagles. They took down Shawnee Mission North in a 61-28 beatdown to improve to 3-0.

Also, tune in for KCTV5 News at 10 to check out our Friday Night Blitz with Jared Koller, featuring highlights from the top games around the metro.

Friday night scores:

  • Belton at William Chrisman
  • Bishop Miege at Rockhurst
  • Blue Springs at Blue Valley
  • Blue Valley North at Raymore-Peculiar
  • Blue Valley West at Staley
  • Excelsior Springs at Smithville
  • Gardner-Edgerton at Mill Valley
  • Grain Valley at Smithville
  • Grandview at Truman
  • Harrisonville at Summit Christian Academy
  • Lawrence at Olathe East (postponed from Thursday, Sept. 21) re-starting at 4 p.m.
  • Leavenworth at DeSoto
  • Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley Northwest
  • Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit
  • Liberty at Park Hill South
  • Oak Park at Platte County
  • Olathe Northwest at Olathe West
  • Olathe South at Shawnee Mission West
  • Park Hill at Liberty North
  • Pleasant Hill at Odessa
  • Raytown at Fort Osage
  • Raytown South at Ruskin
  • Shawnee Heights at Basehor-Linwood
  • Shawnee Mission East at Shawnee Mission North
  • Shawnee Mission Northwest at Lawrence Free State
  • Shawnee Mission South at Olathe North
  • Spring Hill at Blue Valley Southwest
  • St. Joseph Central at North Kansas City
  • St. Pius X at Chillicothe
  • St. Thomas Aquinas at St. James Academy
  • Sumner at Wyandotte
  • Tonganoxie at Paola
  • Van Horn at Lincoln College Prep
  • Warrensburg at Center
  • Winnetonka at Kearney

