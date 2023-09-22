FIRST WARN FORECAST: Some severe storms Friday morning, Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Storm activity continues to track across the Missouri River Valley this morning with an opportunity for isolated, severe storms and a broad range of strong storm cells just under severe weather criteria. Heavy rain, gusty, wind, and potential hail are our main concerns. Please take extreme caution while commuting this morning, especially on major interstates and highways.

The storms should move out by lunchtime today with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies still expected. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s. Storms redevelop for a new front and low-pressure combination on Saturday. Wind out of the south or southeast will be common between 10 and 15 mph.

A slight risk for severe storm activity still exists across much of the viewing area but the good news is rotation of the atmosphere has not budged from yesterday’s predictions. We still anticipate a widespread line of strong storm cells starting up mainly within the evening time frame from the Kansas side and will stretch into northern Missouri near Maryville. The timing now has reverted back to 8 or 9 p.m. and will continue into the early morning of Sunday as the storm system tracks east.

Gusts over 60 mph and hail with a diameter of an inch or greater are possible. Flash floods, watches, and warnings will also be a concern as the storms move overhead. Please be sure to have a plan in place with you and your family as the storm activity impacts your area.

The system will move out by Sunday late morning and clear skies take over with temperatures in the upper 70s. There are signs of another weak disturbance popping in between Tuesday and Wednesday and I’ve now added chances for showers on the lower side for now. We will continue to monitor this area of the outlook for increases or decreases in those rain chances but for now, umbrellas look to be warranted especially for Wednesday.

