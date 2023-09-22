Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

District attorney investigator accidentally discharges firearm inside courthouse, police say

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator...
The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - An accidental shooting caused panic at a courthouse in Atlanta Friday morning, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse and wounded her own leg.

Police said the investigator was alert, conscious and breathing following the incident.

They also reported there is currently no safety threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has warning for former Chiefs teammates
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder in strangulation of shoplifting suspect
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday’s calm before the storm as severe weather activity threatens in the next 24 hours

Latest News

United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Strikes against automakers spread to 38 locations in 20 states, Stellantis and GM are targeted
Hospital staff pulled out all the stops to make sure Stephen and April Ruma could get married...
Hospital staff throws beach wedding for couple as groom faces terminal diagnosis
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Search of Sen. Bob Menendez’s home turned up $100,000 in gold bars, $480,000 in hidden cash, prosecutors say
A FedEx driver helped save a woman as flames tore through her Tennessee home. WTVC, MATTIE...
FedEx driver saves elderly woman from fire