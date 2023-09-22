Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bristol Myers Squibbs coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride is bringing together over 100 riders to raise funds for game changing cancer research in support of the V Foundation. Former Chiefs Player, Michael Dritlein and Dr Roy Jensen Vice Chancellor and Director of the University of Kansas cancer join the show to share about the unique fundraiser and ways it supports cancer research.
