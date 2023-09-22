Chiefs rule Bolton, James out ahead of Bears matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs will be without starting linebacker Nick Bolton during their matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Kansas City announced that Bolton would miss the contest with an ankle injury suffered in a Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. His role will be filled by free-agent signee Drue Tranquill.

Wide receiver Richie James was also ruled out due to a knee injury.

Both Bolton and James did not practice in any of Kansas City’s practices this week.

“They’re making progress and just weren’t able to practice,” head coach Andy Reid said Friday.

The Chiefs listed linebacker Willie Gay (quad), running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) as questionable. Each of those three were a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

The Bears won’t be completely at full strength, either. Chicago will be without left tackle Braxton Jones after he was put on injured reserve. They also lost their defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who announced his resignation on Wednesday.

