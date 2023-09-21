Aging & Style
Warrensburg man arrested, charged with child sex crimes

47-year-old John P. Skelly was charged with multiple child sex crimes after an arrest Wednesday...
47-year-old John P. Skelly was charged with multiple child sex crimes after an arrest Wednesday in Warrensburg, Missouri.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Warrensburg man was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control said 47-year-old John P. Skelly was arrested on one count of promoting child pornography, three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigations Unit.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Skelly’s Warrensburg residence on Wednesday. There, they found child pornography on his cell phone and computer.

Skelly was interviewed and admitted to downloading and sharing child pornography using his devices.

He’s currently being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. The Warrensburg Police Department assisted in the investigation.

