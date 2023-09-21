Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Two military jets set to fly over KU campus in advance of football game

Two military jets are scheduled to fly over the University of Kansas campus in advance of the...
Two military jets are scheduled to fly over the University of Kansas campus in advance of the football game this Friday and Saturday.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two military jets are scheduled to fly over the University of Kansas campus in advance of the football game this Friday and Saturday.

KU officials said the two military jets will fly over the campus twice this week between KU and Brigham Young University.

KU officials indicated the jets will fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium about 15 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 23.

According to KU officials, the jets will do a practice run over the stadium at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

KU officials noted both flyovers will begin from the south and proceed north over the stadium.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
A Kindle
How to get thousands of free eBooks on ‘Stuff Your Kindle Days’

Latest News

Tommy Boyd is described as 5′7″, 154 pounds with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen...
Police: Search underway for inmate who escaped custody at Mercy Hospital South, considered dangerous
File: Inmate who bit officer sentenced to additional prison time
Inmate who bit officer sentenced to additional prison time
The Fairfax GM Assembly plant was idled due to a UAW targeted strike at the Wentzville Assembly...
Fairfax plant workers optimistic they’ll strike a deal, concerns rise over unemployment pay
Fairfax plant workers optimistic they’ll strike a deal, concerns rise over unemployment pay
Fairfax plant workers optimistic they’ll strike a deal, concerns rise over unemployment pay