Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game

FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.(The Associated Press)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Could Taylor Swift make an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium for a Chiefs game in the near future?

In a Thursday appearance on the Pat McAfee show, star tight end Travis Kelce implied that he has invited the pop star to Kansas City for a football game.

“I threw the ball in her court and you know, I told her, you know, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So we’ll see what happens in the near future,’ Kelce told McAfee.

On the subject of him and Swift being such an item in the gossip world, Kelce laughed it off.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten,” Kelce said. “It’s like an old game in school called Telephone, where everybody is just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff. No one actually knows what’s going on.”

Kelce then jokingly went off on his brother Jason, who confirmed the relationship rumor during a weekly interview on Wednesday with a Philadelphia radio station.

“The guy is absolutely ridic— can’t stay out of the freaking headlines,” Travis said.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says annual charity event is going ‘old school’

Taylor Swift is no stranger to Arrowhead Stadium. In July, she performed on consecutive nights as part of her Era’s Tour.

