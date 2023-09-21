Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks

FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer Center at Starbucks headquarters, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Seattle. Technicians look for leaks and flaws. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The claim in a consumer protection lawsuit against Starbucks says the coffee giant’s refresher line of drinks is a fruit drink that’s missing the advertised fruit.

Noan Kominis of New York and Jason McAllister of California filed the suit. They say the refresher drinks do not have mango, passion fruit or acai.

Kominis and McAllister said they would not have paid a premium price for the drinks if they had known they were missing some of the fruits advertised.

Starbucks said the allegations were inaccurate and without merit.

The company wanted the case dismissed because it said the drink names refer to the flavors, not necessarily the ingredients.

A federal judge disagreed, and the case is moving forward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
A Kindle
How to get thousands of free eBooks on ‘Stuff Your Kindle Days’

Latest News

File: Inmate who bit officer sentenced to additional prison time
Inmate who bit officer sentenced to additional prison time
FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
FILE - A condenser sits on the roof during the installation of a heat pump on Jan. 20, 2023, in...
Governors, Biden administration push to quadruple efficient heating, AC units by 2030
Good Samaritans at a Massachusetts beach jumped in to rescue a father and son caught in a rip...
Father gets caught in rip current trying to rescue son
The video shows the mayor of Orem, Utah getting spit on and hit. One woman was arrested in...
GRAPHIC: Utah town mayor appears to be spit on and hit after city council meeting