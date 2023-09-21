Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

As seen on Project Runway Season 9, Joshua Christenson Joins My KC LIVE!

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Josha Christenson’s fashion designing career has taken him across the world showcasing his designs. Spending time on Project Runway and designing for brands like Guess, Joshua now calls Kansas City Home. He shares a preview of what to expect Saturday on the catwalk during the grand Finale of KC Fashion Week with Jillian and Shane.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
A Kindle
How to get thousands of free eBooks on ‘Stuff Your Kindle Days’

Latest News

Korto Momolu joins Jillian and Shane on the couch to share the inspiration behind her body...
Fresh Off the Runway at New York City Fashion Week, Korto Momolu Joins My KC LIVE
Korto Momolu joins Jillian and Shane on the couch to share the inspiration behind her body...
Fresh Off the Runway at New York City Fashion Week, Korto Momolu Joins My KC LIVE
Josha Christenson’s fashion designing career has taken him across the world showcasing his...
As seen on Project Runway Season 9, Joshua Christenson Joins My KC LIVE!
You are what you eat—at least that’s how the saying goes. LaRonda Lanear, founder of Safi...
Representation Matters: How Safi Fresh is bringing healthy options to the community