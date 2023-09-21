As seen on Project Runway Season 9, Joshua Christenson Joins My KC LIVE!
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josha Christenson’s fashion designing career has taken him across the world showcasing his designs. Spending time on Project Runway and designing for brands like Guess, Joshua now calls Kansas City Home. He shares a preview of what to expect Saturday on the catwalk during the grand Finale of KC Fashion Week with Jillian and Shane.
