Sedalia PD say woman in van spoke to children, police looking for her to determine intent

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Sedalia Police Department are investigating a report of a woman driving a red van and approached children while walking home from school.

It was reported on Thursday that the woman was driving a red colored van and appears to look to be an older, full-size Dodge.

According to one witness, the woman pulled beside the children as they were walking and began to speak to them. She later got out of her van to approach them. A neighbor yelled for the kids to run away.

Sedalia PD did not say if the woman left area due to a neighbor yelling for the children to run, however, police did confirm that they are looking for the van in an effort to identify the driver.

Police say she’s described as a white female possibly in her 60′s. Her hair is shoulder length and beginning to gray.

In an attempt to locate the vehicle and woman, Sedalia PD posted the photo that was provided to them on their Facebook page. However, the owner of the van that was seen in the photo says their van was not involved in the incident.

The owner of van pictured confirmed to have been working in the neighborhood when the photo was captured and has been very cooperative in the investigation.

Sedalia Police say they will continue their search for the van to “accurately determine the driver’s intent.”

