Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Sedalia PD say woman in van spoke to children, police looking for her to determine intent

The Sedalia Police Department
The Sedalia Police Department(Sedalia Police Department)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Sedalia Police Department are investigating a report of a woman driving a red van and approached children while walking home from school.

It was reported on Thursday that the woman was driving a red colored van and appears to look to be an older, full-size Dodge.

According to one witness, the woman pulled beside the children as they were walking and began to speak to them. She later got out of her van to approach them. A neighbor yelled for the kids to run away.

Sedalia PD did not say if the woman left area due to a neighbor yelling for the children to run, however, police did confirm that they are looking for the van in an effort to identify the driver.

Police say she’s described as a white female possibly in her 60′s. Her hair is shoulder length and beginning to gray.

In an attempt to locate the vehicle and woman, Sedalia PD posted the photo that was provided to them on their Facebook page. However, the owner of the van that was seen in the photo says their van was not involved in the incident.

The owner of van pictured confirmed to have been working in the neighborhood when the photo was captured and has been very cooperative in the investigation.

Sedalia Police say they will continue their search for the van to “accurately determine the driver’s intent.”

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
A Kindle
How to get thousands of free eBooks on ‘Stuff Your Kindle Days’

Latest News

Scheduling disputes lead to road paving over gas line installation in KCMO
Road paving issues came up in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.
Scheduling disputes lead to road paving over gas line installation in KCMO
The local union has been getting in ready position for a strike and that includes preparing a...
UAW Local 31 Union starts food pantry ahead of possible strike
The local union has been getting in ready position for a strike and that includes preparing a...
UAW hosts food pantry for laid off workers