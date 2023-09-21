Police ID shoplifting suspect who died in KCK homicide at O’Reilly’s store

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has identified a 23-year-old man who died Tuesday evening outside an auto parts store.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department sent officers to the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts location in the 4700 block of Parallel Parkway after learning of a disturbance.

When they arrived, first responders learned that two men had entered the store and began to shoplift. A fight broke out between the suspects and store employees outside the store resulting in one of the suspected shoplifters being killed.

He was identified as Diamond Steen of Kansas City, Missouri. Police said the other shoplifter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officials stated the incident was not a result of gun violence.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

