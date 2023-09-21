O’Reilly store employee charged with murder in strangulation of shoplifting suspect

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a suspected shoplifter.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office stated Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department sent officers to the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts location in the 4700 block of Parallel Parkway after learning of a disturbance.

When they arrived, first responders learned that two men had entered the store and began to shoplift. A fight broke out between the suspects and store employees outside the store resulting in one of the suspected shoplifters being killed.

KCK O'Reilly store homicide update WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement give an update on a Tuesday evening homicide outside a KCK O'Reilly store. STORY: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/09/21/police-id-shoplifting-suspect-who-died-kck-homicide-oreillys-store/ Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, September 21, 2023

He was identified as Diamond Steen of Kansas City, Missouri. He died of strangulation, according to the district attorney.

Police said the other shoplifter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Kemppainen, who was a store employee of the O’Reilly’s, was booked on a $125,000 bond. The range of sentencing for the reckless second-degree murder charge is 109 to 493 months in prison.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

