Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

O’Reilly store employee charged with murder in strangulation of shoplifting suspect

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a suspected shoplifter.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office stated Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department sent officers to the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts location in the 4700 block of Parallel Parkway after learning of a disturbance.

When they arrived, first responders learned that two men had entered the store and began to shoplift. A fight broke out between the suspects and store employees outside the store resulting in one of the suspected shoplifters being killed.

KCK O'Reilly store homicide update

WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement give an update on a Tuesday evening homicide outside a KCK O'Reilly store. STORY: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/09/21/police-id-shoplifting-suspect-who-died-kck-homicide-oreillys-store/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, September 21, 2023

He was identified as Diamond Steen of Kansas City, Missouri. He died of strangulation, according to the district attorney.

Police said the other shoplifter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Kemppainen, who was a store employee of the O’Reilly’s, was booked on a $125,000 bond. The range of sentencing for the reckless second-degree murder charge is 109 to 493 months in prison.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
A Kindle
How to get thousands of free eBooks on ‘Stuff Your Kindle Days’

Latest News

Scheduling disputes lead to road paving over gas line installation in KCMO
Road paving issues came up in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.
Scheduling disputes lead to road paving over gas line installation in KCMO
The local union has been getting in ready position for a strike and that includes preparing a...
UAW Local 31 Union starts food pantry ahead of possible strike
The local union has been getting in ready position for a strike and that includes preparing a...
UAW hosts food pantry for laid off workers
The Sedalia Police Department
Sedalia PD say woman in van spoke to children, police looking for her to determine intent