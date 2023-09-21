K-State’s Tang to be Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Bears matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have some dudes.

On Sunday, they’ll be joined by one of K-State’s, as the Wildcats head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang gets set to serve as the Drum Honoree for the Chiefs’ matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Former Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne was the Drum Honoree for the opening night matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Tang led K-State to a 26-win season and an Elite Eight appearance in his first season in charge of the Wildcats.

He joins K-State Athletics Hall of Famer Mitch Holthus as K-Staters who have participated in the Chiefs’ tradition.

Kansas City takes on Chicago on Sunday with kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

