Inmate who bit officer sentenced to additional prison time

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 69-year-old Lansing inmate seated in a wheelchair when he bit a corrections officer now has additional time to serve.

According to court documents, Dennis E. Shaw, a Lansing Correctional Facility inmate, is charged with attempted battery of a law enforcement officer and will serve 32 more months on top of his current sentence in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Police said Shaw was making inappropriate comments to a female corrections officer before the incident. When officers attempted to push Shaw’s wheelchair away from the shower area, Shaw put the right brake on his wheelchair. When an officer released the break, Shaw grabbed the officer’s right arm and refused orders to release his grip. When Shaw refused orders, pressure points were used to gain compliance. Shaw then bit one of the officers on the right forearm, drawing blood.

County Attorney Todd Thompson, “Corrections work is a tough job that can involve a lot of dangers. We prosecute and do what we can to protect from these situations.”

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.