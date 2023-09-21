Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Inmate who bit officer sentenced to additional prison time

File: Inmate who bit officer sentenced to additional prison time
File: Inmate who bit officer sentenced to additional prison time(Dakota News Now)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 69-year-old Lansing inmate seated in a wheelchair when he bit a corrections officer now has additional time to serve.

According to court documents, Dennis E. Shaw, a Lansing Correctional Facility inmate, is charged with attempted battery of a law enforcement officer and will serve 32 more months on top of his current sentence in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Police said Shaw was making inappropriate comments to a female corrections officer before the incident. When officers attempted to push Shaw’s wheelchair away from the shower area, Shaw put the right brake on his wheelchair. When an officer released the break, Shaw grabbed the officer’s right arm and refused orders to release his grip. When Shaw refused orders, pressure points were used to gain compliance. Shaw then bit one of the officers on the right forearm, drawing blood.

County Attorney Todd Thompson, “Corrections work is a tough job that can involve a lot of dangers. We prosecute and do what we can to protect from these situations.”

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
A Kindle
How to get thousands of free eBooks on ‘Stuff Your Kindle Days’

Latest News

Two military jets are scheduled to fly over the University of Kansas campus in advance of the...
Two military jets set to fly over KU campus in advance of football game
Tommy Boyd is described as 5′7″, 154 pounds with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen...
Police: Search underway for inmate who escaped custody at Mercy Hospital South, considered dangerous
The Fairfax GM Assembly plant was idled due to a UAW targeted strike at the Wentzville Assembly...
Fairfax plant workers optimistic they’ll strike a deal, concerns rise over unemployment pay
Fairfax plant workers optimistic they’ll strike a deal, concerns rise over unemployment pay
Fairfax plant workers optimistic they’ll strike a deal, concerns rise over unemployment pay