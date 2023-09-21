How to order new COVID-19 tests, delivered free to your door

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Everyone will have access to free COVID-19 tests again beginning Monday, Sept. 25.

The Biden administration announced funding for new COVID-19 tests for people to take at home. The plan also includes relaunching a website that will allow Americans to order up to four free tests per household.

The Department of Health and Human Services says ordered will be accepted at COVIDTests.gov starting Sept. 25. The free tests will be delivered through the United States Postal Service.

The Biden administration said the plan will try to prevent possible shortages during an expected rise in coronavirus cases that has typically come during colder months.

A dozen companies will be responsible for making 200 million over-the-counter tests to restock federal supplies and make enough tests to meet public demand.

The Department of Health and Human Services said the website will continue to take orders through the end of the year. It could remain open longer if the US experiences an increase in COVID cases.

The tests are designed to detect COVID variants currently circulating, and are intended for use by the end of the year. But they will include instructions on how to verify extended expiration dates, the department said.

Health experts from Kansas City hospitals said they are beginning to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. They are also starting to experience more employees calling in sick with the virus.

During a meeting Wednesday at the University of Kansas Health System, Chief Medical Officers from seven Kansas City-area hospitals talked about the importance of getting the latest COVID vaccine, when it is available. They also suggest having a plan on how to get tested if you notice symptoms. The new free at-home tests address that issue.

Kansas City-area health departments and pharmacies have not started offering the new COVID-19 vaccine yet, but CVS confirmed stores began receiving the updated vaccine last week.

Pharmacies and health departments in the Kansas City metro are telling those who want the updated COVID-19 vaccine to watch social media to see when the vaccinations become available.

