Fresh Off the Runway at New York City Fashion Week, Korto Momolu Joins My KC LIVE

Korto Momolu joins Jillian and Shane on the couch to share the inspiration behind her body friendly bohemian designs. She shares a preview of the fashions that will be featured during the runway show tonight during KC Fashion Week. After appearing on Project Runway Season 5 Korto Momodu returned for season 20 of the popular show. She will be showcasing her talents at KCFW this year for the first time and shares excitement for visiting Kansas City.

