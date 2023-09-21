FIRST WARN FORECAST: Marginal risk in place for low-end Friday morning storms

Thursday has turned out to be a great afternoon with lower 80s across the board. We will have a mostly dry evening, but later on, we need to watch out for a few random showers coming in from the southwest. That slim chance becomes a bit better into the overnight and early Friday morning, with a few low-end severe storms possible. We added a First Warn for Friday morning because of some potential storms to impact the a.m. commute. After that small window, the majority of Friday should be dry and highs will be in the lower 80s again. The better opportunity for thunderstorms comes in on Saturday.

The timing is still a bit up in the air, but we know that a front comes through Saturday evening, helping spark thunderstorms. An isolated storm or two is possible in the early evening, becoming more widespread the later we go. The Storm Prediction Center has included the entire area in a Slight Risk for severe weather. We are watching for damaging wind gusts and some hail embedded in a few storms. The timing looks to be between 5-10 PM as of now. Embedded pockets of heavy rain are also on the table. We know there are tons of outdoor events this weekend, and we will keep a close eye on this forecast. But for now, if you plan to be outside Saturday evening, have the rain gear ready and be prepared for a few storms to drive you indoors.

