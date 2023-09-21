Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Marginal risk in place for low-end Friday morning storms

By Warren Sears
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday has turned out to be a great afternoon with lower 80s across the board. We will have a mostly dry evening, but later on, we need to watch out for a few random showers coming in from the southwest. That slim chance becomes a bit better into the overnight and early Friday morning, with a few low-end severe storms possible. We added a First Warn for Friday morning because of some potential storms to impact the a.m. commute. After that small window, the majority of Friday should be dry and highs will be in the lower 80s again. The better opportunity for thunderstorms comes in on Saturday.

The timing is still a bit up in the air, but we know that a front comes through Saturday evening, helping spark thunderstorms. An isolated storm or two is possible in the early evening, becoming more widespread the later we go. The Storm Prediction Center has included the entire area in a Slight Risk for severe weather. We are watching for damaging wind gusts and some hail embedded in a few storms. The timing looks to be between 5-10 PM as of now. Embedded pockets of heavy rain are also on the table. We know there are tons of outdoor events this weekend, and we will keep a close eye on this forecast. But for now, if you plan to be outside Saturday evening, have the rain gear ready and be prepared for a few storms to drive you indoors.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
A Kindle
How to get thousands of free eBooks on ‘Stuff Your Kindle Days’

Latest News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Random shower or storm possible Thursday evening
Thursday’s calm before the storm as severe weather activity threatens in the next 24 hours
Thursday’s calm before the storm as severe weather activity threatens in the next 24 hours
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday’s calm before the storm as severe weather activity threatens in the next 24 hours
KCTV5 Forecast severe outlook- Saturday
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Scattered showers/storms late Thursday into very early Friday