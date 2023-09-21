Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Driver killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in Henry County

File: Driver killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in Henry County
File: Driver killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in Henry County(ARC Images)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 10:30 p.m. a rollover crash killed one and injured another in the area of Southwest 701 Road at Southwest 430 Road in Henry County, Missouri Wednesday.

Police said as the driver of the 2009 Kawasaki approached an intersection he failed to stop before veering off the road and flipping.

The driver, identified as 51-year-old Thomas R. Malloy from Deepwater, MO was thrown from the vehicle and killed. His passenger, 29-year-old April A. Sturgeon from Osceola, MO was also ejected but survived.

Sturgeon suffered injuries and was transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.

Henry County deputies and Clinton Police assisted in the call.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
A Kindle
How to get thousands of free eBooks on ‘Stuff Your Kindle Days’

Latest News

File: Heavy smoke visible at house fire on Lawndale
KCFD: Heavy smoke visible at house fire on Lawndale
Thursday’s calm before the storm as severe weather activity threatens in the next 24 hours
Thursday’s calm before the storm as severe weather activity threatens in the next 24 hours
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday’s calm before the storm as severe weather activity threatens in the next 24 hours
A surveillance video was released Wednesday by the Independence Police Department regarding a...
Independence Police release surveillance video in missing woman case; looking for another woman involved in case