Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has warning for former Chiefs teammates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs game in Germany against the Miami Dolphins will be a showdown, at least according to Dolphin’s wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill responded to a clip posted on X showing him blocking for Dolphin’s teammate Raheem Mosert during the game against the Patriots in Week 2. The comment puts Hill’s former teammate, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, on notice.

“This how ima do Micah and Chris Jones I’m too much on that edge,” Hill said.

The post has received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

ALSO READ: Member of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV team retires from NFL

Jones ended his holdout last week and signed a new 1-year deal worth up to $25 million, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. He stated the base of Jones’ $19.5 million pay remains the same, but Jones will have the opportunity to make up the fines he accrued due to his holdout with an incentives package.

After missing all of Training Camp, preseason, and the first regular-season game against the Detroit Lions, Jones had a monster game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Hill and Jones were teammates until two seasons ago and were on the Chief’s Super Bowl LIV-winning team.

The former Chiefs wide receiver also trolled Chiefs Kingdom in April during an interview with Sports Radio 810 WHB in Kansas City.

“Guess what we gonna DO! I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day,” Hill said during the interview.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season.

The two teams will meet for the first time since the Hill trade while on an international stage. The NFL announced earlier this year that the Dolphins and Chiefs will play Sunday, November 5 at Frankfurt Stadium, home of Eintracht Frankfurt. The game is one of two 2023 NFL Germany Games.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.