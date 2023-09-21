Boil water advisory rescinded in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A boil water advisory has been rescinded for the City of Linwood in Leavenworth County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying it had been issued “because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system.”

If adequate pressure is not maintained, a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination would be possible.

The KDHE said laboratory testing samples collected from Linwood showed no evidence of bacteriological contamination and “all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.”

