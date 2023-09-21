Blue Springs becomes third city to sue Jackson County over assessments

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Leaders in Blue Springs became the third city to file a lawsuit over Jackson County property tax assessments.

The Blue Springs Mayor and members of the City Council passed a resolution during Monday’s meeting. It directed city staff to join Independence and Lee’s Summit in a lawsuit against the county.

The city says the lawsuit comes after it asked Jackson County Executive Frank White and Jackson County Legislators to keep real property tax assessments at their 2022 levels. The request was made in July.

The city released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

The Mayor and City Council are authorizing legal action to ensure the residents of Blue Springs receive a fair and consistent process for the assessment of real property in compliance with state law. We feel it is necessary at this time to take action and represent the citizens of Blue Springs against these unfair assessments amid growing unresolved complaints.

Lee’s Summit sued Jackson County Director of Assessments Gail McCann Beatty as well as Frank White on Sept. 8. The lawsuit claims the county failed to follow Missouri state law.

“This is not for looks. This not for show. This is for real,” said Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird in an interview on Sept. 11.

The lawsuit contends, among other things, that the county is increasing assessments beyond the allowable percentage, failing to notify property owners of increases, failing to perform appropriate inspections and failing to account for new construction in a proper and timely fashion.

State law requires that, before any assessment increase of more than 15%, an assessor must conduct a physical exterior inspection and notify the property owner so that they may request an interior inspection. It states that a drive-by inspection is not sufficient.

The lawsuit claims that is not happening.

Independence City Council voted last week to file it’s own lawsuit against the county.

In the wake of continuous failures by Jackson County officials to correct their inconsistent and unfair processes related to the assessment of real property taxes, the Independence City Council has authorized City staff to retain legal counsel to initiate a lawsuit against Jackson County. The Independence City Council did not make this decision lightly but feels litigation has become necessary in order to stand up for the interests of Independence residents and ensure the assessment process is being done in compliance with state law. It is the City’s hope that this unfortunate, but necessary action, will finally force Jackson County to do what is right for the City of Independence and its residents.

More than 54,000 appeals have been filed by business and homeowners over the appeals.

