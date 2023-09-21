Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Blue Springs becomes third city to sue Jackson County over assessments

More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action lawsuit...
More than 54,000 appeals have been filed, a state audit is underway, and a class action lawsuit has been filed.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Leaders in Blue Springs became the third city to file a lawsuit over Jackson County property tax assessments.

The Blue Springs Mayor and members of the City Council passed a resolution during Monday’s meeting. It directed city staff to join Independence and Lee’s Summit in a lawsuit against the county.

The city says the lawsuit comes after it asked Jackson County Executive Frank White and Jackson County Legislators to keep real property tax assessments at their 2022 levels. The request was made in July.

The city released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

Lee’s Summit sued Jackson County Director of Assessments Gail McCann Beatty as well as Frank White on Sept. 8. The lawsuit claims the county failed to follow Missouri state law.

“This is not for looks. This not for show. This is for real,” said Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird in an interview on Sept. 11.

The lawsuit contends, among other things, that the county is increasing assessments beyond the allowable percentage, failing to notify property owners of increases, failing to perform appropriate inspections and failing to account for new construction in a proper and timely fashion.

State law requires that, before any assessment increase of more than 15%, an assessor must conduct a physical exterior inspection and notify the property owner so that they may request an interior inspection. It states that a drive-by inspection is not sufficient.

The lawsuit claims that is not happening.

Independence City Council voted last week to file it’s own lawsuit against the county.

More than 54,000 appeals have been filed by business and homeowners over the appeals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
A Kindle
How to get thousands of free eBooks on ‘Stuff Your Kindle Days’

Latest News

Scheduling disputes lead to road paving over gas line installation in KCMO
Road paving issues came up in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.
Scheduling disputes lead to road paving over gas line installation in KCMO
The local union has been getting in ready position for a strike and that includes preparing a...
UAW Local 31 Union starts food pantry ahead of possible strike
The local union has been getting in ready position for a strike and that includes preparing a...
UAW hosts food pantry for laid off workers
The Sedalia Police Department
Sedalia PD say woman in van spoke to children, police looking for her to determine intent