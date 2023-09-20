Aging & Style
Rollover crash results in serious injuries for 2 in KCMO

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in the area of NE 82nd Terrace and North Church Road led to serious injuries Tuesday night.

Police said a black Ford Taurus was facing east while sitting at a stop sign on NE 82nd Terrace. When the driver pulled onto North Church Road it was struck by a maroon Chrysler traveling south on the road. KCPD said the Chrysler might have been traveling at a high rate of speed.

When it hit the Ford, the Taurus was spun around.

The Chrysler continued off the road and struck a metal light pole before flipping onto its roof in the grass and catching fire. All four occupants of the Chrysler were able to crawl out of the Chrysler and three of the four left the scene, though the driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. according to KCPD.

