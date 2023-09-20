Aging & Style
Police: 1 shoplifter dead, another injured after incident at O’Reilly Auto Parts in KCK

Homicide investigation underway following incident at O’Reilly Auto Parts in KCK
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homicide investigation is underway at an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store in the 4700 block of Parallel Parkway.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said officers were dispatched around 6:20 p.m. for a disturbance.

Law enforcement personnel learned that two men had entered the store and began to shoplift. A fight broke out between the suspects and store employees outside the store resulting in one of the suspected shoplifters being killed.

Police said the other shoplifter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officials stated the incident was not a result of gun violence.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

