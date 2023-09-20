Olathe police arrest suspect for attempted murder in suspected road rage case

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in police custody, accused of attempted murder in a suspected road rage incident on a busy metro highway.

Olathe police responded to a home and found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury to his arm. Police said he went to the hospital for treatment, but is expected to survive.

The man told officers that someone shot him as he drove southbound on Interstate 35, south of 119th Street Tuesday evening.

Officers said they later took a suspect into custody.

The suspected road rage is under investigation. Olathe Police Department asks anyone who witnessed the incident on I-35 near 119th street is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

