Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri receives “F” grade for meeting child’s rights standards, report finds

No state scored “A” or “B” in probe of child labor, child marriage, corporal punishment policies
By Joe McLean (KCTV5)
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri was placed among the states that are farthest from compliance with a set of international standards called the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

While the U.S. has not ratified the treaty, it seeks to have all member states recognize that “the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.”

The report examines each state’s laws and policies governing corporal punishment in schools, child marriage, child labor and juvenile prison sentencing.

Missouri, along with 15 other states, received an “F” grade. 27 states, including Illinois and Kansas, received a “D” grade. Only 7 states, including Iowa, earned a “C.”

The report also notes that since the initial data set was released in 2022, 11 states showed improvement, but Missouri was not among them.

The Show Me State raised the minimum age for marriage to 16, and included a requirement that the child receive permission from at least one parent or guardian. The treaty sets the minimum age for marriage at 18.

Missouri public schools are still allowed to dole out corporal punishment, leaving the decision of whether to use it to the school districts or charter school governing boards. State law does require that the school receive written permission from a parent before physically punishing a child.

Corporal punishment is fully banned in 3 states, it’s allowed in only the public schools of 25 states, and allowed in all schools in 22 states, including Missouri.

Missouri also allows children as young as 14 to be employed without parental consent, and as young as 16 years old for an agriculture job that’s considered “hazardous.” The treaty places those standards at 16 and 18, respectively.

Juvenile sentences of life without parole are not prohibited in 22 states, including Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
Thomas Ribby, 70, of Clinton, Missouri, is charged in connection with a shooting that killed...
Clinton man charged in connection with shooting, killing 16-year-old grandson
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
Season tickets for 2024 are available now on Starlight’s website or by calling 816-363-7827....
Starlight Theatre announces 2024 AdventHealth Broadway lineup

Latest News

Missouri receives “F” grade for meeting child’s rights standards, report finds
Gavel on sounding block
18-year-old pleads no contest after threat closed public pool
Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
Inmate associated with white supremacist group found guilty in 2019 prison attack
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chiefs Karl A. Oakman
DNA testing helps police solve 1976 cold case of infant found disposed in apartment dumpster