Literacy KC empowers non-English speakers with free English classes

A local organization dedicated to promoting diversity and breaking down language barriers is giving back with free English classes.
By Jiani Navarro
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local organization dedicated to promoting diversity and breaking down language barriers is giving back with free English classes.

“English is their lifeline,” said Literacy KC instructor, Jodi Garbison.

In the heart of our community Literacy KC stands as a beacon of hope for non-English speakers looking to unlock new opportunities.

“They know that they need to learn English in order to get the jobs, get good promotions, interact with coworkers at work,” said Garbison.

Garbison is just one of Literacy KC’s dedicated English instructors, she helps students with a wide-range of language skills – from speaking and listening to reading and writing.

“Many of our students have goals, and English is a part of that certainly, but literacy kc is really great with connecting students with resources and opportunities that allow them to fulfill those goals,” explained Garbison.

Stanley Binthievre came to the U.S. when he was a young boy and said not knowing English has been a challenge.

“I want to learn English because I want to talk to everybody. In my job we talk only English,” said Stanley.

With Literacy KC’s free ELL program, he said he feels one step closer to that goal.

“I’m very happy because I don’t have the money to pay for English, but here I they teach me English very well and my teacher is very happy to help us with the English,” said Stanley.

Garbison said she’s passionate about helping her students succeed and has seen first-hand how the program helps students break more than just language barriers.

“I can honestly say that most of the students that come through literacy kc say that this was a pivotal moment in their journey, this was the moment they realized I can move forward with steps towards my goals,” she said.

“When I am here, I am happy, I have my friend and I have conversations, every day I can say I am very satisfied,” said Stanely.

If you’re interested in taking classes with Literacy KC, you can visit click here.

