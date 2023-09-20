KCKPS moves up game time for high school football game after shooting a week ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting during high school football action five days ago has prompted Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools to adjust plans for a game on Friday.

The school district released Wednesday morning that the Wyandotte and Sumner matchup on Sept. 22 will begin at 5 p.m., up two hours from the previously scheduled time.

The announcement was made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to KCKPS, and extra security will be in attendance for the safety of students, staff, and the community.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Friday Night (09/22) Wyandotte High School and Sumner Academy football game will now... Posted by Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

“We encourage all to make their own decisions in regards to attendance,” the school district stated.

Police learned on Sept. 15 that two unknown suspects approached the entrance to the field from outside the stadium while Wyandotte and Schlagle were playing. The suspects began shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools officer who was standing at the gate.

The school officer returned fire until the suspects fled north to a vehicle and left the scene.

