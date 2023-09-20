Aging & Style
Kansas City Fire Department responds to vacant house fire

Firefighters used three handlines to get the fire under control.
Firefighters used three handlines to get the fire under control.(KCFD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Just after noon on Wednesday, KCFD responded to reports of a house fire in the 6100 block of 7th Street.

Crews found heavy fire at the back of the building and used “aggressive interior operations” to extinguish it. Both primary and secondary searches of the property came back all clear and no injuries were reported.

The house is vacant and boarded up so the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KCFD extinguishes fire in vacant building