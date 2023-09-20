It’s Your Health: Preventing High Blood Pressure

If I asked you for your blood pressure numbers, would you have an answer right off hand? Many have no clue. Even today with all the advancements, heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the United States and the number 1 killer of women. The best way to monitor your risk is by knowing your blood pressure readings. KCTV5′s Carolyn Long sits down with HCA Midwest Health to learn more.

