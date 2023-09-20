Aging & Style
Inmate associated with white supremacist group found guilty in 2019 prison attack

Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old inmate associated with a white supremacist group pled no contest on charges connected to a 2019 stabbing of another prisoner at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Lee B. Jacobs was found guilty on a count of attempted aggravated battery and trafficking in contraband in a correctional facility during a plea hearing Wednesday.

Court documents indicated Jacobs and another inmate -- Andrew Hogue -- were charged following an attack on April 19, 2019. That day, the two were seen hitting a victim during a fight that lasted several minutes. During the attack, the victim was stabbed multiple times with a homemade stabbing device.

Court documents said Jacobs, Hogue and the victim were members of the Kansas Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist gang. A coded message was used to order an attack on the victim, who survived the injuries he sustained.

Hogue was convicted of aggravated battery following a guilty plea in April 2022.

A sentencing hearing for Jacobs is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2023.

