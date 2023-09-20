Independence police officer involved in highway crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Police were involved in a serious injury crash near US 24 Highway and River Blvd.

It happened on Tuesday just before 8 p.m. on US 24 Highway just west of River Blvd.

The three-vehicle crash involved an Independence Police Officer who was on duty at the time.

Police say a Chevrolet Traverse, traveling eastbound on US 24 Hwy., swerved into the westbound lanes of US 24 Hwy. and struck a westbound Chrylser 200. The collision re-directed the Chrysler 200 into the driver’s side of an Independence Police vehicle which was also traveling westbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse appeared to have serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. The driver and a passenger from the Chrysler 200 were also taken to the hospital.

The Independence Police Officer was transported and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.

