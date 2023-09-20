‘If you like then you should’ve bought a drink for it’; Queen B Iced Tea at Kona Grill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is less than 2 weeks away from getting in ‘Formation’ with Queen Bey when she takes the stage at Arrowhead stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Gearing up for the Beyhive, Kona Grill will offer the ‘Queen B Iced Tea’ in honor of Beyonce’s favorite cocktail drink.

To get you good and ‘Drunk In Love’, the Long Island Iced Tea-inspired drink will include vodka, rum and lemon juice, to name a few, and will be served in a specialty glass.

The cocktail is not here to stay, however. The Plaza restaurant will only be available on Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1.

So don’t call us ‘Beautiful Liar’s’. See what we did there?

