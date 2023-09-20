I-29 closure could impact airport users Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A lane closure impacting I-29 Thursday could slow travelers heading to Kansas City International Airport.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it will close one lane of northbound Interstate 29 on the ramp at Exit 13 (120th Street) for an urgent bridge deck repair. The lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“This will not be a complete closure but motorists may experience delays,” MoDOT said.

The bridge deck lane closure is one of two lanes into Kansas City International Airport. An airport spokesman said travelers, airport users and employees should be prepared for possible delays as they head into KCI.

The Mexico City Avenue exit is available as an alternative.

