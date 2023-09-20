Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

How you can join NFM’s Tacotopia to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The humble and delicious Taco offers the world so much and asks for little more than a tilted head. NFM is happy to be hosting another a taco-filled festival with local makers, entertainment, and activities the whole family can enjoy! Make sure to stop by Tacotopia on September 23rd starting at 12 pm and celebrate National Hispanic Heritage month with a tasty taco. Sponsored by NFM.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
Thomas Ribby, 70, of Clinton, Missouri, is charged in connection with a shooting that killed...
Clinton man charged in connection with shooting, killing 16-year-old grandson
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
Season tickets for 2024 are available now on Starlight’s website or by calling 816-363-7827....
Starlight Theatre announces 2024 AdventHealth Broadway lineup

Latest News

Join ‘All For Moms’ in making a meaningful impact on struggling moms and families. Your support...
KCTV5 Cares: How local group ‘All For Moms’ is helping overwhelmed mothers & families
Join ‘All For Moms’ in making a meaningful impact on struggling moms and families. Your support...
KCTV5 Cares: How local group ‘All For Moms’ is helping overwhelmed mothers & families
The humble and delicious Taco offers the world so much and asks for little more than a tilted...
How you can join NFM’s Tacotopia to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Earlier this month, U.S. mortgage rates for a 30-year fixed-rate home loan soared to a 22-year...
Can you still afford your dream home?