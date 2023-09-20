How to get thousands of free eBooks on ‘Stuff Your Kindle Days’

Aging & Style
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Winter is around the corner, and it’s time to start planning. If curling up by a fire with a book is one of your favorite cold-weather pastimes, “Stuff Your Kindle Day” is for you!

On Sept. 20-Sept. 22 anyone can download thousands of free eBooks through Amazon, Google Play, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and more. The titles normally cost up to $14.99 each.

The special day for readers is hosted by Romance Bookworms, but includes all kinds of genres. The complete list of free eBooks is available on the site. Titles can be narrowed down by specific theme or device by hitting Control +F (or Command + F on a Mac) to search for key words. You can also click on a specific category on the site.

Romance Bookworms warns anyone who wants to take advantage of the freebies to double check the price at checkout, just to make sure the title is still free when they are ready to purchase.

A Kindle or Kindle subscription are not required to download or read the free books. They can also be accessed on iPads, iPhones, Androids, Nooks, laptops and regular computers.

“Stuff Your Kindle Day” takes place four times a year. The next one is scheduled for December 27, 2023.

