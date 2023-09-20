Homicide investigation underway following incident at O’Reilly Auto Parts in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homicide investigation is underway at an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store in the 4700 block of Parallel Parkway.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said officers were dispatched around 6:20 p.m. for a disturbance.

When they arrived they found an adult male outside the store. He was unresponsive and police performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another adult male at the scene had minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and KCKPD said he was in stable condition.

Police said the suspect of the homicide is in custody.

Anyone with information about what happened is urged to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

