FIRST WARN FORECAST: Scattered showers/storms late Thursday into very early Friday

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We made it to the middle of the week and we are still tracking more rain chances before it’s officially over. Tonight, look for a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky as temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Thursday afternoon will feature increasing clouds but should remain dry as temperatures rebound into the low 80s. A disturbance to our south will lift northward and bring scattered showers and a few storms back to the area late Thursday night into very early Friday morning. The majority of the rain we get out of this system should be gone after sunrise which will allow temperatures to climb back near 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Another round of rain could return for some late Friday into early Saturday, but the main storm system that we’ve been talking about all week long will push a cold front across the area Saturday night. This will spark numerous showers and storms to develop just out ahead of it and it’s with this round where storms could be on the strong to severe side. Rain clears out early Sunday and we will be in for really nice weather into early next week.

