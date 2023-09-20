Aging & Style
Fairfax GM Assembly operations idled due to UAW targeted strike at St. Louis-area plant

The Fairfax GM Assembly plant was idled due to a UAW targeted strike at the Wentzville Assembly plant.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - About 2,000 workers at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Fairfax, Kansas, have ceased operations until further notice.

The GM plant announced Wednesday afternoon that operations were idled due to the UAW strike at the Wentzville Assembly plant.

“It is unfortunate that the UAW leadership’s decision to call a strike at Wentzville Assembly has already had a negative ripple effect with GM’s Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas being idled today and most of its represented team members leaving the plant as there is no work available,” Fairfax plant spokesperson Brian Harvey said. “This is due to a shortage of critical stampings supplied by Wentzville’s stamping operations to Fairfax. The team members at Fairfax are not expected to return until the situation has been resolved. Due to the specific circumstances of this situation, impacted employees are not eligible for company-provided SUB-pay.”

The Fairfax plant assembles the Chevy Malibu and the Cadillac XT4. The idling of the plant was seen as a possibility over the weekend.

The UAW is seeking wage increases of more than 30% over four years and other sweeteners. The union says workers deserve a bigger share of record profits that the companies — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — posted as prices rose sharply on strong consumer demand and a limited supply of vehicles because of chip shortages and other issues.

The companies say they can’t afford to meet the UAW’s demands because they must invest those profits to help them make the transition to electric vehicles.

“We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike, and that effects go well beyond our employees on the plant floor and negatively impact our customers, suppliers and the communities where we do business, such as in greater Kansas City,” Harvey stated. “What happened to our Fairfax team members is a clear and immediate demonstration of that fact. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

