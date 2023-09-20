Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

DNA testing helps police solve 1976 cold case of infant found disposed in apartment dumpster

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chiefs Karl A. Oakman
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chiefs Karl A. Oakman(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have obtained answers in the cold case of an infant girl found dead inside a dumpster nearly 46 years ago.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Chief Karl Oakman stated that officers had responded to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Victoria Drive on Nov. 16, 2023, after learning that residents found the child on the property.

Police reported that the baby girl had her umbilical cord still attached, and she was wrapped in dishcloths and put inside a plastic shopping bag.

Police learned that a teen was visiting her mother at the apartment complex, but she left two days after the baby was found. According to police, KCKPD was told the infant belonged to that teen.

ALSO READ: KCK Cold Cases unit links suspect’s DNA to two previously unsolved homicides
JUST IN

KCKPD is holding a news conference regarding a cold case.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

KCKPD was able to find the teen, now in her 60s, a year ago and get a DNA sample to compare with that on the towels with which the baby was wrapped.

As DNA matched the woman, she told police she had given birth to the child, and her grandmother immediately took the baby and walked away. It was the last time she saw the child, the woman told police.

The cold case detective identified the teen’s grandmother, the child’s great-grandmother, as the primary suspect in the case. The teen mother was cleared of any crime.

Police stated the cold case was deemed “exceptionally cleared” since the grandmother has since passed away.

ALSO READ: Police: 1 shoplifter dead, another injured after incident at O’Reilly Auto Parts in KCK

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
Thomas Ribby, 70, of Clinton, Missouri, is charged in connection with a shooting that killed...
Clinton man charged in connection with shooting, killing 16-year-old grandson
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
Season tickets for 2024 are available now on Starlight’s website or by calling 816-363-7827....
Starlight Theatre announces 2024 AdventHealth Broadway lineup

Latest News

Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
Inmate associated with white supremacist group found guilty in 2019 prison attack
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Wyandotte County DA charged a man with the cold case murders of...
KCK Cold Cases unit links suspect’s DNA to two previously unsolved homicides
Road construction sign
I-29 closure could impact airport users Thursday
Kona Grill, a restaurant chain at the Plaza, will offer a specialty drink in honor of Beyoncé.
‘If you like then you should’ve bought a drink for it’; Queen B Iced Tea at Kona Grill