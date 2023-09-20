Check out this local artist who is leaving her mark on this year’s Plaza Art Fair

The 92nd Plaza Art Fair will be this weekend, September 22nd-24th on the Country Club Plaza. It will showcase more than 240 national artist, juried into the fair. Jenny Meyer-McCall is a local mixed-media artist who is the featured artist this year. Come see her in booth 400 and walk the nationally acclaimed art fair. The Plaza Art Fair is open to the public and free to attend. It will take place in rain or shine. For more information about Plaza Art Fair, participating restaurants and more, please visit www.plazaartfair.com.

