Check out this local artist who is leaving her mark on this year’s Plaza Art Fair

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 92nd Plaza Art Fair will be this weekend, September 22nd-24th on the Country Club Plaza. It will showcase more than 240 national artist, juried into the fair. Jenny Meyer-McCall is a local mixed-media artist who is the featured artist this year. Come see her in booth 400 and walk the nationally acclaimed art fair. The Plaza Art Fair is open to the public and free to attend. It will take place in rain or shine. For more information about Plaza Art Fair, participating restaurants and more, please visit www.plazaartfair.com.

Kona Grill, a restaurant chain at the Plaza, will offer a specialty drink in honor of Beyoncé.
‘If you like then you should’ve bought a drink for it’; Queen B Iced Tea at Kona Grill
Do you have a group of friends you could tackle any competition with? That’s what KC resident...
How local pageant queen is tackling competition on CBS’ new show ‘Buddy Games’
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month we are highlighting some of Kansas City’s most vibrant...
One-of-a-kind coffeehouse ‘Café Corazon’ shares mouthwatering flavors unique to Latin cultures
