Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Charged: Andrew Lester to appear for the shooting of Ralph Yarl

Charged: Andrew Lester to appear for the shooting of Ralph Yarl
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Andrew Lester, who is charged with one count of felony assault and one count of armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, is scheduled to appear in Clay County Court Wednesday morning.

84-year-old Lester is charged with those counts in the shooting of 17-year-old Yarl that happened nearly five months ago. Yarl claims he accidentally approached the wrong address, which was Lester’s home, when picking up his siblings. Yarl was then shot twice -- once in the head and once in the right arm.

Wednesday morning’s arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Yarl suffered traumatic brain injuries from the shootings and was released from the hospital four days later, which was the same day Lester was taken into custody.

Lester could face life in prison if convicted.

The Clay County Court said the reasoning for Wednesday’s appearance is that Lester was bound over to Circuit Court from Associate Circuit Court, so there still has to be an arraignment in Circuit Court when this happens without an indictment.

Lester’s attorney, Steven Salmon, argued in a legal filing that the court record should be sealed, noting that Lester has been harassed and threatened since the shooting became public. Protests and rallies ensued days after reaching all the way to national coverage of it. Yarl’s mother and Lee Merritt, who represents Ralph Yarl and his family, appeared on CBS This Morning with Gayle King days later to share their side of the story.

Salmon also noted that the publicity could make it difficult to find an impartial jury and that potential witnesses may be reluctant to testify.

Lester was released on a $200,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to both charges on April 19.

KCTV5 was at Lester’s preliminary hearing in late August where six witnesses took the stand during the first half of the day -- three neighbors and three police officers.

Lester’s neighbor of nearly 40 years recounted the night saying they heard gunshots and that Yarl ran to their house screaming he had been shot. They called the police right away. Another neighbor said they did not hear gunshots but they were inside her home when Yarl knocked on their door asking for help as well. The neighbor said blood was all over their front porch.

Lester’s 911 call was played to the court and our KCTV5 reporter notes Lester could be heard saying things like, “He wanted in my house and I shot him,” “He was at my door trying to get in,” and “The weapon is here with me right beside me.”

One officer there on the scene said Lester admitted to shooting the victim but told him that he hoped he hadn’t killed anyone.

Yarl and his mother took the stand as well.

READ MORE:
Judge rules Andrew Lester will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl
Attorney wants court records sealed in Ralph Yarl shooting
Man accused of shooting 17-year-old Ralph Yarl to appear in court Thursday
‘Getting better every day’: Two weeks after being shot, Ralph Yarl continues recovery
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ribby, 70, of Clinton, Missouri, is charged in connection with a shooting that killed...
Clinton man charged in connection with shooting, killing 16-year-old grandson
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
Season tickets for 2024 are available now on Starlight’s website or by calling 816-363-7827....
Starlight Theatre announces 2024 AdventHealth Broadway lineup
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.
Water heater issue caused Blue Springs house explosion, investigators say

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway following incident at O’Reilly Auto Parts in KCK
Homicide investigation underway following incident at O’Reilly Auto Parts in KCK
Charged: Andrew Lester to appear for the shooting of Ralph Yarl
Charged: Andrew Lester to appear for the shooting of Ralph Yarl
File: Independence Police
Independence police officer involved in highway crash
Independence police officer involved in highway crash
Independence police officer involved in highway crash