Can you still afford your dream home?

Earlier this month, U.S. mortgage rates for a 30-year fixed-rate home loan soared to a 22-year high. In Missouri, given the rise in mortgage rates and home prices across the state, many first-time homebuyers in are likely wondering if they can still afford their dream home. Angie Mullings of Century 21 Integrity Group joins the show to share her expert advice for home buyers.. Sponsored by Missouri Realtors®.

