Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

92-year-old fish named Methuselah is the world’s oldest aquarium fish

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.
Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Scientists say the oldest aquarium fish in the world is likely older than they originally thought.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in...
An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)

Until now, scientists estimated she is currently about 84 years old.

But using DNA testing of a sample of one of her fins, they’ve determined she’s at least 92 years old, and she could possibly be as old as 101.

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ribby, 70, of Clinton, Missouri, is charged in connection with a shooting that killed...
Clinton man charged in connection with shooting, killing 16-year-old grandson
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
Season tickets for 2024 are available now on Starlight’s website or by calling 816-363-7827....
Starlight Theatre announces 2024 AdventHealth Broadway lineup
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.
Water heater issue caused Blue Springs house explosion, investigators say

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
GOP lawmakers clash with Attorney General Garland over Hunter Biden investigation
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham,...
3 fake electors want Georgia election subversion charges against them to be moved to federal court
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Netanyahu and Biden meet in New York, a setting seen as a sign of US displeasure over his government
FILE - Climate activists rally in front of the White House at Lafayette Square to demand that...
Biden is using executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps